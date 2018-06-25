Monday, 25 June 2018

Give back our land

PEPPARD Parish Council wants land identified as a possible development site in the Sonning Common neighbourhood plan to be removed.

The land off Blounts Court Road, next to Johnson Matthey, is in Peppard parish and the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

In 2012 the council agreed it could be considered for inclusion in the document but the owners then withdrew their consent.

Sue Rowland, who chairs the council’s planning committee, said she would request a meeting with Sonning Common Parish Council to ask for it to be removed from the document.

“We see no reason for it to be allocated or put forward for consideration,” she said.

