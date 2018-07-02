Villages fear being eaten up by Reading expansion
COUNCILLORS in Sonning Common and Kidmore End are
Monday, 02 July 2018
A FIFTH application in six years to develop some farmland in Peppard has been withdrawn.
Yvonne Howie, of Twickenham, had applied to build a four-bedroom house on the 0.1-hectare site in Wyfold Lane, which is part of Kingwood Farm and in the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
The application was withdrawn after criticism by Peppard Parish Council, residents and conservation groups.
02 July 2018
