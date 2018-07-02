Road repair

Villages fear being eaten up by Reading expansion
Monday, 02 July 2018
A MAIN road through Caversham is to be closed for resurfacing.
Contractors from Reading Borough Council will begin the work on Caversham Park Road, between Birchwood Close and Northbrook Close, on July 30.
It should take two days and will be carried out between 9.30am and 3.30pm. Diversions will be singposted.
02 July 2018
