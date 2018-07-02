Monday, 02 July 2018

Road closure

COW Lane in Reading will be shut to all road users over this weekend for resurfacing work.

The closure will apply from 2am tomorrow (Saturday) until the early hours of Monday, when two-way traffic flow will return for the first time since December.

