Monday, 09 July 2018

Developer applies to build house attached to his home

A DEVELOPER wants to build a one-bedroom house attached to his home in Peppard.

Antony Turner already has planning permission for a two-storey extension to his semi-detached property in Shiplake Bottom.

A planning statement says: “The impact upon neighbours in terms of potential overbearing and privacy would be no different to that of the approved extension.”

The new house would match Mr Turner’s home in terms of design and materials.

Peppard and Sonning Common parish councils will consider the application before South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, makes a decision.

