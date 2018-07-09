Mews work to restart

A MAJOR redevelopment in Henley town centre will restart soon.

The multi-million pound redevelopment of Market Place Mews, now known as Gardiner Place, is being carried out by Catalyst Capital, a real estate investment group.

A meeting of Henley Town Council on Tuesday heard that work would begin after the royal regatta.

Former mayor Pam Phillips, of St Mark’s Road, asked: “About five or six months ago you said the development was imminent but to my knowledge nothing has happened with it.”

Town manager Helen Barnett replied: “It has taken longer than anticipated as they had [planning] conditions they needed to satisfy before they started again. They have also had to change their contractor because it has taken such a long time to get to this point.”

The new 16,000 sq ft development comprises 14 flats, nine shops and a

restaurant.