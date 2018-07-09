Monday, 09 July 2018

Law firm move plan

A LAW firm could move offices in Henley.

Blandy & Blandy wants to convert the former Jaeger clothing shop on Thames Side into offices.

It currently has an office in Hart Street, where it has been since June 2016 when it acquired Collins Dryland & Thorowgood.

Its planning statement says: “The change of use would allow the ground floor to be brought back into use, which would improve the overall vitality in this part of Henley.”

The firm is also seeking permission for a new wall sign, two hanging signs and eight vinyl window stickers.

South Oxfordshire District Council will make a decision by August 14.

