Old bridge makeover

AN historic railway bridge in Goring may be refurbished.

Network Rail wants planning permission to repair Gatehampton viaduct, a Grade II listed Victorian structure that crosses the River Thames just south of the village.

It wants to stitch cracks in the brickwork with metal wires and replace loose cement as well as removing and replacing sections where the bricks have been worn away or fallen out.

A layer of concrete bags would be placed at the foot of the bridge on the northern bank to reinforce it. This would be carried out by a team of divers.

The company also wants to clear weeds which are growing on the structure and could damage the brickwork and clean off the graffiti.

The bridge was designed by Isambard Kingdom Brunel in 1838 and widened in 1890, when the brickwork was also partly replaced. It was listed in 1984 because of its connection to Brunel.

The bridge work would form part of a £38billion investment package across the nation’s railways which is due to finish next year.

South Oxfordshire District Council will decide the application.

