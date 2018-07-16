Mews redevelopment to begin in two weeks after land strip is sold

THE long-awaited redevelopment of Market Place Mews in Henley is expected to start within a fortnight.

The multi-million pound project, which has suffered numerous delays due to legal wrangling, can finally go ahead after South Oxfordshire District Council sold a small strip of land behind the site in Market Place to landowner and developer Catalyst Capital.

The firm has paid £310,000 for the plot, which os off King’s Road car park, and will pay a further £25,000 towards the cost of a new cabin for the council’s attendants.

The land will be used to house building equipment during the construction phase, which is expected to last 75 weeks.

During this time, 33 spaces will initially be removed to make room for the builders but three spaces behind WH Smith in Bell Street will be restored after nine weeks following resurfacing.

The remaining 30 bays will be replaced with 32 new ones once the work finishes.

In the meantime, drivers who struggle to find a space will be encouraged to use the alternative facilities.

King’s Road will be closed for a few days at some point while workmen lay cables to power the new development. Further details will be announced nearer the time.

Catalyst is to redevelop the mews into 14 flats, nine shops and a restaurant.

It has tidied up the site and could have started work without the council’s land but it would have taken longer as workmen would have needed to ferry equipment in and out of the alleyway off Falaise Square.

Councillor Paul Harrison, cabinet member for regeneration, said: “It will cause some disruption but, ultimately, this development will breathe new life into this part of town.”

Cllr Harrison added that officers were still considering building a single layer of decking at the car park, roughly doubling the 340 spaces on offer.

The new 16,000 sq ft development, named Gardiner Place, will have landscaped courtyard gardens and a public open space in the centre.

Planning permission was granted in 2007, when the site was owned by the DeStefano Property Group, but the project repeatedly stalled before the company went into administration.

Catalyst bought the land in 2015.