Village clean

Antisocial behaviour is being tackled, say police
ANTISOCIAL behaviour by youngsters in Sonning ... [more]
Monday, 23 July 2018
SOUTH Oxfordshire District Council will do a deep clean in Peppard between August 31 and September 4.
They will do doing litter picking, sweeping and removing moss and weeds from pavements.
23 July 2018
More News:
Antisocial behaviour is being tackled, say police
ANTISOCIAL behaviour by youngsters in Sonning ... [more]
Tribute events to singer George raise £10,000 for two charities
FANS of George Michael raised more than £10,000 ... [more]
POLL: Have your say