New member

Antisocial behaviour is being tackled, say police
ANTISOCIAL behaviour by youngsters in Sonning ... [more]
Monday, 23 July 2018
A MEMBER of Peppard Parish Council will represent it on a campaign group.
Veronica Treacher will attend meetings of the Campaign Against Gladman in Eye & Dunsden, also known as CAGE, and report back.
The group was formed last year after developer Gladman Homes applied to build 245 homes on the edge of Emmer Green, in South Oxfordshire.
23 July 2018
Tribute events to singer George raise £10,000 for two charities
FANS of George Michael raised more than £10,000 ... [more]
