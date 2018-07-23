Stones to be removed

A DEVELOPER converting the parish church in Highmoor into a house has permission to remove tombstones from the site.

Keith Charles, of Twickenham, is transforming St Paul’s Church, off the B481, into a three-bedroom house and part of the work going ahead includes the removal of tombstones from the graveyard.

The Church of England Church Commission granted permission for the site to be sold for housing in 2014 and it was agreed that some tombstones would be moved to the edge of the site.

Relatives or representatives of the deceased whose tombstones were set to be moved were given the chance to have it removed or disposed of, at the cost of the church commissioners.