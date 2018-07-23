Monday, 23 July 2018

Playground set to open

A NEW playground at Makins recreation ground in Henley will officially be opened in September.

In April, Henley Town Council agreed to install a 25m steel cableway, a 4m “pirate’s lair”, a crusader rope swing, a swirl roundabout and a toddler zone at the new facility off Greys Road.

The equipment was provided by Wicksteed, of Kettering, which won the £80,000 contract for the project at Makins recreation ground, off Greys Road.

The play area is due to be completed this month, with fencing installed by the end of July.

The facility could then be officially opened alongside a proposed outdoor gym in the recreation ground on September 15, although children will be able to use it immediately.

