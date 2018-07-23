Councillor cooks eggs

Antisocial behaviour is being tackled, say police
Monday, 23 July 2018
A TOWN councillor from Henley appeared on amateur cooking show Come Dine With Me.
Sarah Miller, of Reading Road, appeared on five shows on Channel 4 this week. In Monday’s episode she hosted four guests, who were all from in and around Reading.
Cllr Miller cooked a French-themed menu of oeufe cocotte (baked eggs), beef bourguignon and tart au citron and received a score of 28 out of 40.
A full report will appear in next week’s Henley Standard.
