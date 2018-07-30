Monday, 30 July 2018

Post office reopening delayed

THE reopening of the Wargrave post office has been delayed following computer problems.

The counter at Victoria News, a convenience store in Victoria Road, shut last month because postmistress Norah Holder was in hospital, while the whole business was put up for sale by the owners Chris and Fiona Keast.

The counter was due to reopen last week but this has now been postponed again.

At a meeting of Wargrave Parish Council, councillor Marion Pope said: “They are back to square one and don’t know when it’s going to be open.

“This could go on again for a period of time and I think it’s ludicrous. It’s difficult for elderly people. Some people in the village have been very good and taken them to Twyford. It’s wrong that it should happen in a village of our size.”

A spokeswoman for the Post Office said: “Services will be restored shortly and we are just setting up our systems again ready to serve customers.

“We understand and appreciate how much communities rely on our services and we apologise for any inconvenience caused by this temporary closure.

“The new opening date has not yet been finalised, but we’ll keep the community and stakeholders updated.”

