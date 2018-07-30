Monday, 30 July 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Better access

LANGTREE School in Woodcote has been granted planning permission to erect two disability access ramps and a rain canopy.

One ramp would go in the central courtyard along with the canopy, which would protect students from rain, and the other ramp would go towards the rear of the premises off Reading Road.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33