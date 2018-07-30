Better access

Judges praise ‘beautiful’ work by village volunteers
Monday, 30 July 2018
LANGTREE School in Woodcote has been granted planning permission to erect two disability access ramps and a rain canopy.
One ramp would go in the central courtyard along with the canopy, which would protect students from rain, and the other ramp would go towards the rear of the premises off Reading Road.
