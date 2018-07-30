Application withdrawn

AN APPEAL on plans to build a 106-bed “retirement community” in Shiplake has been withdrawn.

Retirement Villages Group, of Surrey, was appealing against the refusal of planning permission to develop a 2.65-hectare field to the east of the A4155 Reading Road, opposite the Haileywood Farm industrial estate.

The hearing was set to start on September 11 but the company withdrew its appeal on Monday.

It had proposed a care home with up to 40 beds and 66 “extra care” units comprising 24 dormer bungalows and 42 extra care apartments as well as communal care facilities, including a gym, shop, hairdresser and clubhouse.

But South Oxfordshire District Council refused the application in October last year saying the development would urbanise the countryside and erode the gap between Lower Shiplake and Shiplake Cross.