Speed limit reduction

THE speed limit in Henley town centre could be reduced to 20mph.

Oxfordshire County Council is currently consulting on plans to introduce the new limit on roads including Hart Street, Duke Street and Bell Street.

The new limit could also cover roads as far as Station Road, Badgemore Lane and Paradise Road where the current limit is also 30mph.

The proposals were put forward following road safety concerns raised by town and county councillor Stefan Gawrysiak.

They also include reducing the limit in Fair Mile from 60mph to 40mph. This would cover a stretch of the road between the end of the current 30mph limit in Northfield End to just past the junction with Lambridge Wood Road.

The consultation ends next Friday. For more information visit www.con

sultations.oxfordshire.gov.uk

/consult.ti/HenleyTown

FairmileSpeeds