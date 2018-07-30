Councillors against losing business space

PLANS to repurpose two trading units in Henley have been recommended for refusal by the town council.

The authority’s planning committee has opposed an application by Joanna Franks to covert the Yoga Central Plus studio in Greys Road into two flats, each with two bedrooms plus a corner living room overlooking the junction of Reading Road and Duke Street.

One would be built on the first floor of the building, which is Grade II listed, while the other would go on the second.

Councillors opposed the removal of a business space from the town centre as the Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan calls for an increase in commercial premises.

Councillor Laurence Plant said: “It’s taking business units away when the town centre is mostly for business interests.”

The committee was also against an application by Karen Jones, on behalf of solicitors Blandy and Blandy, to convert the former Jaeger clothing premises in Thames Side into offices and install external signage. The firm is curently based in Hart Street.

Councillors opposed proposals for an aluminium sign, saying it should be in wood to comply with the town centre design guide, and were also against plans to obscure a window.