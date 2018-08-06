Play area cash

Residents want more new homes for first-time buyers
THE revision of Sonning Common neighbourhood plan
SONNING Common Parish Council is to receive £18,629 from South Oxfordshire District Council towards the cost of resurfacing the Lea Road play area.
The work is needed after a safety inspector raised concerns about the existing rubber surface.
