Councillor plea

Residents want more new homes for first-time buyers
THE revision of Sonning Common neighbourhood plan ... [more]
Monday, 06 August 2018
CHARVIL Parish Council is seeking two new members.
It wants to replace Fiona Mowlem and John Hobson, who left earlier this year.
Anyone who is interested should have lived in the village for at least a year and must be eligible to vote.
You should be able to give up at least two evenings a month.
For more information, call 0118 901 7719 or email clerk@charvil.com
06 August 2018
More News:
Residents want more new homes for first-time buyers
THE revision of Sonning Common neighbourhood plan ... [more]
Ferrari fun day is washout with visitors down 70 per cent
ABOUT 500 people attended the second annual ... [more]
POLL: Have your say