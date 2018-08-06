Monday, 06 August 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Councillor plea

CHARVIL Parish Council is seeking two new members.

It wants to replace Fiona Mowlem and John Hobson, who left earlier this year.

Anyone who is interested should have lived in the village for at least a year and must be eligible to vote.

You should be able to give up at least two evenings a month.

For more information, call 0118 901 7719 or email clerk@charvil.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33