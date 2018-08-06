Monday, 06 August 2018

Appeal over new house

A COUPLE have appealed after being refused planning permission for a five-bedroom house in Kingwood.

Henry and Katrina Falinski, of St Andrew’s Road, Henley, want to build on 0.22 hectares of land off Gypsy Lane.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, turned down the application on the grounds that it would not be infill development or in keeping with the area and would cause more traffic.

Six neighbours and Peppard Parish Council had objected.

An appeal statement by Andrew Bateson, of AB Planning & Development, claims that the district council does not have a deliverable five-year housing land supply, so its local plan is out of date and carrries “significantly” less weight.

He adds: “One new house and its garaging on this appeal site would be no less sustainable than any of the other developments deemed permissible in this village in recent years.”

