Golfers to decide whether to sell course for housing
A GOLF course could be sold to make way for ... [more]
Monday, 13 August 2018
THE war memorial in Wargrave is to be cleaned.
The Portland stone monument in Mill Green will be given a “gentle clean” ahead of events to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War in November.
Parish councillors have approved the work, having previously agreed to repaint bollards around the memorial and install safety matting.
13 August 2018
More News:
Golfers to decide whether to sell course for housing
A GOLF course could be sold to make way for ... [more]
New recreation ground in village to offset housing
AN ampitheatre-style playing field could be ... [more]
School mums walk through torrential rain for charity
EIGHT mothers from Sonning Common Primary School ... [more]
POLL: Have your say