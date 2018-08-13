Monday, 13 August 2018

Gentle clean

THE war memorial in Wargrave is to be cleaned.

The Portland stone monument in Mill Green will be given a “gentle clean” ahead of events to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War in November.

Parish councillors have approved the work, having previously agreed to repaint bollards around the memorial and install safety matting.

