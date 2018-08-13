Monday, 13 August 2018

Fence stays

A GARDEN fence will be allowed to stay in place following a planning appeal.

James Walker installed two new sections at his home in West Street, Henley, to mark its boundary.

South Oxfordshire District Council refused to give retrospective consent, saying it did not enhance the area but inspector Gwilym Powys Jones did not consider it harmful.

