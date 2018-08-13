Fence stays

Golfers to decide whether to sell course for housing
A GOLF course could be sold to make way for ... [more]
Monday, 13 August 2018
A GARDEN fence will be allowed to stay in place following a planning appeal.
James Walker installed two new sections at his home in West Street, Henley, to mark its boundary.
South Oxfordshire District Council refused to give retrospective consent, saying it did not enhance the area but inspector Gwilym Powys Jones did not consider it harmful.
13 August 2018
More News:
Golfers to decide whether to sell course for housing
A GOLF course could be sold to make way for ... [more]
New recreation ground in village to offset housing
AN ampitheatre-style playing field could be ... [more]
School mums walk through torrential rain for charity
EIGHT mothers from Sonning Common Primary School ... [more]
POLL: Have your say