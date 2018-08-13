Materials criticised

Golfers to decide whether to sell course for housing
A GOLF course could be sold to make way for ... [more]
COUNCILLORS are still unhappy with a redesigned sign for a clothes shop in Henley.
Phase Eight in Hart Street wants to redecorate the façade of the premises and put up a new hanging sign but the town council was unhappy with the proposed materials.
The shop is now proposing non-projecting signs made out of timber, acrylic and brass.
But the council’s planning committee said these materials were also inappropriate.
