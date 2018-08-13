Fears over noise with flats plan

CONCERNS have been raised about plans to turn an office building in Henley into 36 flats.

Henley AEROF, of London, wants to convert the Smith Centre in Fair Mile under permitted development rights.

It means South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, can only refuse consent if there was a risk of flooding or contamination or an adverse impact on road safety.

The Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group and Thames Water have both raised concerns about people living on the site.

The group warns of added pressure on health services while the utilities company is unsure that the current waste system for the site would be able to cope with 36 flats.

Stuart Roberts, an environmental health officer at the district council, also flagged up concerns about dust and noise.

He said: “The proposed development consists of flats and, as such, I have concerns that noise from future residential use may result in exposing future residents to excessive domestic noise.”

The new development would include seven one-bedroom, 19 two-bedroom and 10 three-bedroom flats as well as 76 parking spaces.

Leigh Thomas, on behalf of agent Colliers International, said putting housing on the site fell under permitted development rights.

He added: “The development provides car parking in accordance with local standards, the site is not contaminated or in a location at risk from flooding and there would be no impact from commercial premises on occupiers of the development.”

The district council will make a decision by August 24.