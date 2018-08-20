War heroes could be honoured at pavilion

AN amateur historian is researching the 134 people from Peppard who served during the Second World War.

James Hern, a member of Peppard Stoke Row Cricket Club, wants their names commemorated at the village sports pavilion as part of its planned extension and refurbishment.

The names of the 17 men who died in the conflict are already on a plaque at the building in Stoke Row Road.

Mr Hern was originally asked by club chairman Gerry Bacon to research their lives to support Peppard Parish Council’s application to the War Memorial Trust for a grant towards the pavilion’s

modernisation.

Now he has expanded his research to every man and woman from the village who served and whose names were published in the parish magazine during the war.

Mr Hern, 36, an engineer from Woodley, found the names of four men who died but are not included on the plaque and he hopes they can be added. They are Arthur James Saunders (Hampshire Regiment), Sydney Pryke (Royal Air Force), Richard Edward Christmas (Royal Winnipeg Rifles) and Cyril Aubrey Clayton (Hampshire Regiment).

All four were in their twenties and were either killed in action or died from their wounds while serving.

Mr Hern would also like to find out more about the other villagers who served and honour them in the new-look building with another plaque or a book.

There is no definitive record of what happened to most of the people on his list. Mr Hern said he had found information online using genealogy website Ancestry and other sites and copies of the parish magazine from the Forties.

He said: “I’ve been pulling information from everywhere, including the parish magazines. As I was looking through these, I created the list of everyone who served.”

The names include Harry Burr, Frederick Hutchings, Leslie Austin, William Wise, Stanley Harris and James May, who were all reported to have been wounded during fighting but the long-term impact on their lives was not recorded.

Joe Bowles, Cecil Farr, Sidney Dolphin, Reginald Hermon, Arthur Smith, George Waite, Cyril Humphreys and Charles Bowles were listed as having been taken prisoners of war.

Bowles was reported to be in hospital in July 1940, probably having been injured in the evacuation of Dunkirk, and then returned to the fighting once he had been discharged and was subsequently captured.

Mr Hern would like to talk to the men’s relatives or anyone who knew them.

He said: “Some of the men may still be alive and now seems an appropriate time to try to capture their stories and the impact the war had on people’s lives after 1945.

“With the improvements to the pavilion, it felt like a chance to remember not just those who died but those who served too.

“I want to know how it affected them. It would be great to find people who can help.”

To contact Mr Hern, email james.hern@gmail.com

• The pavilion is to have a new roof, large changing rooms and a modern kitchen at a cost of at least £300,000. The cricket club, which is the main user of the building, hopes to hold a match to mark the re-opening of the building against a forces team in May next year.