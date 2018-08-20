Developer resurrects plans for 25 homes

A DEVELOPER has revised plans for 25 homes in Sonning Common.

T A Fisher, of Theale, wants to develop 1.5 hectares of land behind housing in Kennylands Road.

In October South Oxfordshire District Council’s planning committee refused an application for 30 homes on the site following dozens of objections from residents.

It said the development would have a negative impact on the character and appearance of the area due to the density and layout.

It also said it went against the village’s neighbourhood plan.

The site is earmarked for 22 homes in the plan, which passed a referendum in September 2016. The developer says the new application has been drawn up in consultation with neighbours and the parish council.

Changes include a new layout to stop overlooking, reduced ridge heights and a landscape buffer on the eastern boundary.

Steve Davies, development director at T A Fisher, said: “We have worked intensively with both the parish council and local residents to address their concerns surrounding the future development of this site and I believe the scheme we now have represents the optimal solution.”

The developer has previously had applications for 50 homes and 33 homes on the site rejected.