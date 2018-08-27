Road closure

A ROAD in Wargrave will be closed for four days as a new drainage system is installed.

Kentons Lane will be shut from Tuesday to Friday next week while Wokingham Borough Council carries out the work.

A diversion will be in place via Wargrave Road, White Hill and Culham Lane during the works.

Temporary traffic lights are also in place on the adjoining Wargrave Road as Scottish and Southern Power installs a new power main.

The work is due to be completed on Wednesday next week.