Party in park

Residents unhappy with plans to ‘squeeze’ in home
PLANS to build an infill house in Sonning Common ... [more]
Monday, 27 August 2018
THE new playground and outdoor gym equipment at Makins recreation ground in Henley will be officially opened on September 15.
An event will run at the park, off Greys Road, from 11am to 1pm and there will be a children’s fancy dress competition, goody bags, demonstrations, refreshments and entertainment.
27 August 2018
