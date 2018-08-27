Monday, 27 August 2018

Party in park

THE new playground and outdoor gym equipment at Makins recreation ground in Henley will be officially opened on September 15.

An event will run at the park, off Greys Road, from 11am to 1pm and there will be a children’s fancy dress competition, goody bags, demonstrations, refreshments and entertainment.

