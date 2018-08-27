Holiday bins

Residents unhappy with plans to ‘squeeze’ in home
THERE will be no bin collections in South Oxfordshire on bank holiday Monday.
All next week’s collections will take place one day later than usual, including households which normally have their bins emptied next Friday as crews will be working the next day to catch up.
The Saturday collections will start an hour earlier than usual, at 6am.
27 August 2018
