Residents unhappy with plans to ‘squeeze’ in home
PLANS to build an infill house in Sonning Common ... [more]
Monday, 27 August 2018
HEDGES in Mill Meadows, Henley, were trimmed back on Monday.
The work was carried out by the town council’s parks services team after first checking for any birds or other animals nesting in the hedgerows.
27 August 2018
