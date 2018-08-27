Monday, 27 August 2018

No new flats

PLANS to convert a warehouse and office block into flats have been withdrawn.

Anderson House Developments, of London, wanted to convert Anderson House, in Newtown Road, into 22 flats under permitted development rights but withdrew its application to South Oxfordshire District Council on Wednesday last week.

