Mews plans recommended for refusal

Monday, 27 August 2018
PLANS to extend a home in Bell Street Mews, Henley, have been unanimously recommended for refusal by town councillors following complaints by neighbours.
Hugh Baylis wants to build a rear single-storey extension and a porch but the planning committee considered it to be overbearing and unneighbourly. South Oxfordshire District Council will make a final decision by September 12.
27 August 2018
