Safe to play

Monday, 03 September 2018
PLAY equipment in Goring has passed a safety inspection.
The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents says the equipment at Bourdillon Field, off Wallingford Road, and Gardiner recreation ground, off Red Cross Road, is mostly up to the required standard.
There were no serious faults but a toddler swing at Gardiner needs to be monitored due to rust while the soft surfacing should be replaced as some of the tiles have shrunk with age.
03 September 2018
