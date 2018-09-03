Tractor fun

Council needs more land to meet housing need, says developer
HUNDREDS of extra homes need to be built in South ... [more]
Monday, 03 September 2018
A VINTAGE tractor is to be installed at the playground in Checkendon for children to play on.
The parish council has agreed to spent £300, which includes transportation and refurbishment costs.
