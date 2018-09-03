Monday, 03 September 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Pub makeover

PLANS to refurbish the Queen Victoria pub in Market Place, Henley, have been recommended for approval by the town council.

El Publican Partnerships, which owns the premises, wants to install double-glazed windows with a sliding door on the south-western side of the Grade II listed building as well as a new timber boundary fence and a replacement roof for the pergola at the back.

The council’s planning committee says the proposals are in keeping with the pub’s surroundings.

South Oxfordshire District Council will have the final say.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33