Pub makeover

PLANS to refurbish the Queen Victoria pub in Market Place, Henley, have been recommended for approval by the town council.

El Publican Partnerships, which owns the premises, wants to install double-glazed windows with a sliding door on the south-western side of the Grade II listed building as well as a new timber boundary fence and a replacement roof for the pergola at the back.

The council’s planning committee says the proposals are in keeping with the pub’s surroundings.

South Oxfordshire District Council will have the final say.