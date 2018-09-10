Recreation field plan

A PUBLIC consultation meeting on plans for a new recreation ground in Sonning Common will be held tomorrow (Saturday).

Members of the Memorial Field working party will be available at the village hall from 10am to 3pm to talk to residents about the plans.

The parish council has taken ownership of the field off Reades Lane. The site is earmarked for recreational use in the Sonning Common neighbourhood plan.

The land was gifted to the village by the Pelly family and developer Linden Homes, which is set to build 50 homes on a neighbouring field called Sonning Grove.

The recreation ground could include a track for walking and running, an outdoor gym, multi-sport zones, and tennis courts as well as a picnic space.

Feedback from residents will be used to support the business case for the development and will help with grant applications.

Once the business plan has been completed, a planning application will be drawn up.