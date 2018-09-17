Third plan to demolish and rebuild care home

A THIRD planning application to demolish and replace the Eastfield House care home in Whitchurch has been submitted to South Oxfordshire District Council.

Majesticare, which has owned the former Victorian residence in Eastfield Lane since 2002, wants to erect a new building in the same red brick style with 48 en-suite bedrooms.

This would be slightly lower in height but with a similar footprint to the existing home and a larger basement to accommodate facilities such as catering and laundry.

In 2016 Majesticare won permission, on appeal, for a £3million extension to the building which would have increased the capacity to 45 people.

This was despite oppostion from residents, the parish council and the district council.

The company moved all the residents out but then didn’t proceed and instead submitted two more applications to demolish and replace the building, both of which were refused consent.

Majesticare says that the extension wouldn’t be profitable as the old building couldn’t be adapted to meet modern access standards and provide the facilities residents now expect.

It also says that most people responding to its public consultation earlier this year supported improving the home’s facilities, although 59 per cent were against the proposed design.

Some residents also feared the impact on the Whitchurch conservation area and on traffic levels in the lane, which children walk along to reach the village primary school and is often congested.

Majesticare says its latest proposal would faithfully recreate the style of the old building.

The company’s agent West Waddy says: “In terms of scale, the impact of the building from either the street or from neighbouring properties will be lessened over that which was previously approved.

“While demolition of the existing building may be seen as a drastic measure, it is felt that the proposed replacement maintains the contribution to the street scene and conservation area and therefore does not result in demonstrable harm.

“The applicant seeks to deliver much-needed care in a building designed to meet its exacting standards and retain Eastfield House’s character.”

Although the building is not listed, planning officers say the company hasn’t provided evidence that the scheme would “preserve or enhance” the conservation area and must prepare a heritage impact statement.

The parish council has yet to comment on the latest plans. The district council will decide the application by December 3.