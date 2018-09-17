Monday, 17 September 2018

Party at gym

THE new children’s playground and outdoor gym at Makins recreation ground in Greys Road, Henley, will be officially opened tomorrow (Saturday) by the Mayor Glen Lambert.

He will be joined by trainer Angie Best and South Oxfordshire District Council chairman Lorraine Hillier.

The celebrations will be from 11am to 1pm and will include a children’s fancy dress competition.

