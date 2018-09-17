Party at gym

Meeting on housing sites moved to 2019
A PUBLIC meeting to discuss potential sites for ... [more]
Monday, 17 September 2018
THE new children’s playground and outdoor gym at Makins recreation ground in Greys Road, Henley, will be officially opened tomorrow (Saturday) by the Mayor Glen Lambert.
He will be joined by trainer Angie Best and South Oxfordshire District Council chairman Lorraine Hillier.
The celebrations will be from 11am to 1pm and will include a children’s fancy dress competition.
17 September 2018
More News:
Health centre won’t cope with more homes, say GPs
THE health centre in Sonning Common is at full ... [more]
Residents in favour of village’s first recreation ground
MORE than 200 people attended a public ... [more]
POLL: Have your say