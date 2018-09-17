Floral train to return

THE floral train could return to Station Park in Henley even though some town councillors are not fans of it.

A sponsor has been found to pay for the renovation and redecoration of the engine-shaped planter, which has fallen into disrepair since it was last used in 2014.

Views were divided when it was discussed at a meeting of the town council’s recreation and amenities committee on Tuesday.

Councillor David Nimmo Smith said: “We should never have it back”.

Councillor Sam Evans said: “If we spent £50,000 on that train it still wouldn’t be worth looking at”.

But Councillor David Eggleton, who chairs Henley in Bloom, said the train would be planted differently and there would be no cost to the council.

He said: “Unfortunately, I do like it. Quite a few other people like it as well. We are putting it there as part of our heritage. It won’t be planted up as before.”

Cllr Eggleton explained that the engine part could be plated, the rest painted and the coal hopper planted up so its overall look wouldn’t deteriorate.

He added: “We have got a sponsor and we have a quote to have all the wheels remade.”

Councillor Kellie Hinton, who chairs the committee, said: “Despite some of our opinions, it is popular and if the town would like it, then the town should have it.”