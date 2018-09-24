Monday, 24 September 2018

Henley Residents Group’s summer barbecue

HENLEY Residents Group held its annual barbecue at Malcolm and Gill Dodds’s house in Greys Road, Henley, on a sunny afternoon.

About 90 members and friends attended including six former Mayors and the current Mayor Glen Lambert and members of the HRG youth section.

The food was cooked by Ken Arlett and Tony Hoskins, with members supplying salads. Traditional homemade puddings followed.

All funds raised from the event will go towards HRG’s campaign in the town and district council elections in May.

Above, the seven mayors, left to right, Gill Dodds, Dave Smewing, Glen Lambert, Ian Reissmann, Janine FitzGerald, Ken Arlett and Kellie Hinton and, left, the young members

