£12,000 for visitor noticeboard

A NEW information board in Mill Meadows in Henley could cost more than £12,000.

The town council asked designers to come up with ideas for a “welcome wall” on Leichlingen Pavilion to explain where the various facilities are.

It would include details of how get to the town centre and how long it takes.

A meeting of the council’s recreation and amenities committee was told that a number of local advertising agencies and design studios had responded with quotes for design in the region of £9,800 and production around £2,300.

Councillor Sam Evans said: “I don’t think this was ever going to be a cheap option.

“For the long-term development of the town it is a no-brainer to do this. There are so many people who visit Mill and Marsh Meadows who don’t know how close the town is. The signage down there is non-existent.

“Our visitors are more likely to come back more often if they know how close the river and town are. It is our responsibility to help visitors and get them pootling around town.”

She added: “We don’t want to spend money that doesn’t need spending but I do believe that money spent here will be of great benefit to the town.”

The committee agreed to continue pursuing the idea.