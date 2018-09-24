Councillor quits committees

A TOWN councillor has quit two committees following the bust-up in Henley Conservatives.

Sara Abey has stepped down from the planning and neighbourhood plan committees.

She was one of four members of the branch leadership committee to quit when chairman Frank Browne resigned earlier this month. She supported Mr Browne, saying he was a “brilliant leader” who had been crucial to the Tories winning the two most recent town council by-elections.

Councillor Abey will remain on the finance strategy and management and recreation and amenities committees.

She said: “Serving on three standing committees and related sub-committees is too much of a workload for working councillors like me. It was never made clear to me why I was added to the memberships, and who by, without consulting me.”