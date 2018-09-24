Monday, 24 September 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Councillor quits committees

A TOWN councillor has quit two committees following the bust-up in Henley Conservatives.

Sara Abey has stepped down from the planning and neighbourhood plan committees.

She was one of four members of the branch leadership committee to quit when chairman Frank Browne resigned earlier this month. She supported Mr Browne, saying he was a “brilliant leader” who had been crucial to the Tories winning the two most recent town council by-elections.

Councillor Abey will remain on the finance strategy and management and recreation and amenities committees.

She said: “Serving on three standing committees and related sub-committees is too much of a workload for working councillors like me. It was never made clear to me why I was added to the memberships, and who by, without consulting me.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33