Hall roof repairs

PART of the roof at Sonning Common village hall is to be replaced.

The parish council has agreed to spend £30,000 on the work at the building in Wood Lane.

The roof is more than 20 years old and is in a good condition except for the flat part, which is made from bitumen.

This will be replaced by Tilehurst Roofing, which replaced the £60,000 roof at Peppard War Memorial Hall in Gallowstree Road two years ago.

Clive Mills, who is chairman of trustees of the memorial hall, recommended the firm to Sonning Common parish clerk Philip Collings.

The new flat section is expected to last about 15 years. The work will include re-routing a gas pipe.

Mr Collings said: “It is pretty scary up there with the growth of mould and moss. It’s a felt roof and has not been looked after terribly well.”

The council will apply to the Trust for Oxfordshire’s Environment for a £7,000 grant.

Mr Collings said the new roof section would have to meet certain insulation standards if the application was to be successful.

He said the council would also have to look at maintenance and repairs to other parts of the building, including the wooden cladding.

He said the contractor had not found any other problems with the roof.