New plans for garage relocation

REVISED plans to relocate a garage in Sonning Common have been backed by the parish council.

Gary Catt, who owns the Mika Farinara repairs businss, hopes to move it from Sedgewell Road to land at Kidby’s Yard, off Kennylands Road.

His latest planning application includes acoustic barrier fencing, extra landscaping and new types of shutter doors to help alleviate any noise problems.

The garage is being forced to leave its current home, where it has been for more than 40 years, because the landowner wants to redevelop the site for housing.

Leigh Rawlins, chairman of the council’s planning committee, said planning officers were more positive about the new plans than the original application.

Councillor Tom Fort said: “Through the neighbourhood plan we don’t have much of a chance to protect businesses and potential employment sites but this is one such opportunity.”

The committee voted unanimously to recommend the application is approved by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority.

Dozens of villagers have written to the district council in support the business.

However, some residents of Kennylands Road have objected, as has developer T A Fisher, which wants to build housing on neighbouring land.

They claim the garage will create noise problems and lead to extra vehicles being parked in the road.