Christmas tree chosen by Mayor

THE Christmas tree that will go up in Henley town centre this year has been chosen by the Mayor.

Glen Lambert and his family visited the Tree Barn in Christmas Common at the weekend to choose the 28ft Nordmann fir.

The tree will be erected in Market Place in time for the town’s annual Christmas festival on Friday, November 30.

Councillor Lambert, his wife Anna and their children Syd, 18, and Julia, 12, were guided around a field full of trees by business owner Andrew Ingram.

The family chose the tree because they liked its shape and how it would look in front of the town hall.

They now plan to return to the Tree Barn to buy a tree for their home in Greys Road.

The Mayor said: “We have always gone out together to buy our Christmas tree, so it’s nice to go and choose one on behalf of the town as well.

“We enjoyed riding in the pick-up truck with Andrew.

“I looked at the tree and felt it would be much happier in Henley town centre. I’m pleased the tree is being sourced locally.”

Mr Ingram said: “We are obviously delighted to provide a tree for the town centre.

“We are local to Henley, only seven miles from the centre, so it is a great privilege for us.”

The tree will be cut down, trimmed and wrapped a few days before it is delivered.

The town council’s park service staff will help put it into place.

The tree is sponsored by Invesco as usual.