Sites wanted

A “COME and sing” harvest evensong service will ... [more]
Monday, 01 October 2018
AN appeal for potential housing sites has been issued to landowners, developers and agents by Sonning Common Parish Council.
The neighbourhood plan working party is reviewing the document, which names locations for 200 new homes and passed a referendum in 2016.
The suggested sites will be assessed for their suitability by the working party.
The closing date for submissions is November 1. For more information, visit
www.scpc-ndp.co.uk
01 October 2018
More News:
Couple to convert house for their five-year-old son with debilitating disease
A COUPLE from Sonning Common are raising money to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say