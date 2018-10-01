Sites wanted

Monday, 01 October 2018

AN appeal for potential housing sites has been issued to landowners, developers and agents by Sonning Common Parish Council.

The neighbourhood plan working party is reviewing the document, which names locations for 200 new homes and passed a referendum in 2016.

The suggested sites will be assessed for their suitability by the working party.

The closing date for submissions is November 1.  For more information, visit 
www.scpc-ndp.co.uk

