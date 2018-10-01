Monday, 01 October 2018

Bridge danger

A FOOTBRIDGE in woods near Wargrave has been branded dangerous.

Parish councillor Marion Pope said a plank was missing from the wooden bridge over a small stream in Bowsey Woods.

She was alerted by a villager who walks her dogs there.

Councillor Pope said: ”She and her partner put logs over to cover the gap but someone removed them so anyone crossing will go into the mud. It’s quite dangerous.”

