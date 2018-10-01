Bridge danger

A “COME and sing” harvest evensong service will ... [more]
Monday, 01 October 2018
A FOOTBRIDGE in woods near Wargrave has been branded dangerous.
Parish councillor Marion Pope said a plank was missing from the wooden bridge over a small stream in Bowsey Woods.
She was alerted by a villager who walks her dogs there.
Councillor Pope said: ”She and her partner put logs over to cover the gap but someone removed them so anyone crossing will go into the mud. It’s quite dangerous.”
01 October 2018
More News:
Couple to convert house for their five-year-old son with debilitating disease
A COUPLE from Sonning Common are raising money to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say