Station to miss out

WARGRAVE station is unlikely to qualify for funding to improve access for disabled passengers.

The Department for Transport is inviting nominations for its Access for All programme, which funds work at stations to help the elderly and disabled use them more easily.

Great Western Railway and Network Rail were asked to nominate stations in this area.

But a meeting of Wargrave Parish Council heard that the village station was likely to be low on the list of priorities.

Parish clerk Stephen Hedges said nominated stations would be assessed against criteria such as footfall and the number of interchange passengers as well as being in areas with high incidents of disability and amenities such as a hospital or school for disabled children.

“I would suggest Wargrave does not fall into any of those categories,” he added.

Wargrave station already has a ramp for train access but no wheelchairs on site or staff who are able to help disabled passengers.